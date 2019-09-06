|
George "Stewart" McCoy Jr.
Brandon, FL - George "Stewart" McCoy Jr., age 54, of Brandon, FL tragically departed this life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida on January 24, 1965, where his father CMSgt George S. McCoy Sr. was stationed. Stewart and his family moved to Hillsborough County in 1971 and that remained his home until his death.
He was a special, special person, and was loved by anyone who spent time with him. Stewart was autistic, and had trouble communicating with the outside world, but it never stopped him from enjoying his life. His needs were simple: Reese cups were a special favorite; a good steak and baked potato followed by key lime pie; diet coke; having cash in his wallet; bowling league on Saturdays; traveling, especially flying first class on Delta, and staying in a "motel" whenever possible; going to Atlanta to see a baseball game or a football game; newspapers and coupons. Stewart was not red or blue, liberal or conservative, and had no idea who the president was. Never worried about paying bills or any of the other mundane aspects of life. He never worried if people liked him or not. He just simply assumed they did. Stewart was not burdened by those things, and as a result was a pure hearted, innocent person.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his mother, the Mary Kathryn Walley.
He will be greatly missed by his sister, Jane McCoy Walley of Riverview, FL; his niece, Erin W. (Hector) Rivera; and their daughter, Isabel of Valrico; his uncle, James T. McCoy of Brandon, MS; and numerous cousins. Stewart is also survived by his extended family who cared for him at the various group homes he lived in over the years. He dearly loved them, and we love them for the care and dignity that they gave to him over the past 20 years.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at the New Augusta Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Friday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 6, 2019