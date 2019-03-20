|
|
Gerald Bass, Sr.
Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 3:30 PM Saturday at Military Baptist Church for Mr. Gerald Bass, Sr., 92, of Sumrall, MS.
He died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Merit Health Wesley.
Interment will in Military Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites performed by the VFW Post 3036.
Mr. Bass retired from Lowe's Building Supplies. He was a US Navy WW II Veteran and a member of Military Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Frankie Bounds Bass; brothers, Samuel, Jr., Glenn, Sr., and Willard Bass; parents, Samuel and Jessie Bass, Sr.
He is survived by two sons, Gerald L. Bass, Jr. (Donna) of Crawfordville, FL and Mark E. Bass of Sumrall, MS; one daughter, Deborah Miller of Hattiesburg, MS; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday at Military Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 20, 2019