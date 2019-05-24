Services
Ellisville Funeral Home - Ellisville
1204 B avenue
Ellisville, MS 39437
601-477-3797
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
1204 B avenue
Ellisville, MS 39437
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
1204 B avenue
Ellisville, MS 39437
Ellisville, MS - Gerald Dalton Patterson Sr., 87, of Ellisville, MS, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins, MS. He was born Monday, May 9, 1932 in Hattiesburg, MS.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 PM. Bro. Denny Patterson will officiate and Bro. Dave Graeser will provide special music. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 477-3797

Dalton was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served from October of 1951 to October of 1959. He was an insurance agent with Liberty National Insurance for 28 years. He loved the outdoors, especially working with his cattle and his horses on his farm. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church of Ellisville, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brunus H. Patterson and Dovie Patterson; brothers, Van Patterson, Ross Patterson, Herman Patterson, Kenneth Patterson, and Orell Patterson; sisters, Mae Jewell Freeman, Gladys Bynum, Carmen Kinmon, Bessie Ruth Broome and Annette Waggoner and grandson, Gerald Trey Patterson.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Ruth Patterson; children, Gerald D. Patterson Jr. (Ann), Meridian, MS and Marcia K. Patterson, Laurel, MS, Kyle V. Patterson (Merrilee), Picayune, MS, Jennie Pylant (Joey), Laurel, MS and Jimmy D. Anderson, Laurel, MS; grandchildren, Casey Patterson, Correy Patterson and Sunshine Patterson; siblings, Julius Patterson, Hattiesburg, MS, Eunice Broome, Sumrall, MS and a host of nieces and nephews.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 24, 2019
