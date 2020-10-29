1/1
Gerald G. Gunn
1944 - 2020
Gerald G. Gunn

Hattiesburg - Gerald G. Gunn, 76, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence in Hattiesburg. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Petal.

Gerald was a member of Dixie Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon as well as many other church committees. He was a graduate of Petal High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served during the Vietnam War and retired after twenty-three years of service to his Country. He then worked for Gulf/Chevron for seventeen years after which he retired. He is preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Hazel Horn Gunn.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Barbara Brackman Gunn of Hattiesburg; two sons, Chad (Kelly) Gunn of Petal, Kent (Marie) Gunn of Hattiesburg; a brother, William W. "Bill" Gunn of Seminary; six grandchildren, Anna-Claire, Graham, Caroline, Chandler, Jake-Riley, and Mary-Macy Gunn.








Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
