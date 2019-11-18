|
|
Gerald Lee Williamson
Purvis, MS - Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Coaltown Cemetery for Mr. Gerald Lee Williamson, 72, of Purvis, MS.
He died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Williamson was a plumber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garvin & Hazel Williamson and a sister, Nell Purvis.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Williamson of Purvis, MS; two daughters, Cherri L. Parker of Purvis, MS and Jerri "Scooter" Lee (James) of Purvis, MS; two sons, Bryan Williamson (Lesley) of Purvis, MS and Ryan Williamson (Kelly) of Purvis, MS; one sister, Betty Ann Kidwell (Robert) of Gulfport, MS; one brother, Ernest Williamson of Purvis, MS; his best friend, Mickey Morris; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Robert H. Parker, Corey A. Parker, Tanner M. Parker, Gerald Dannon Lee, Conner Sylvester, and Porter Williamson.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at Hulett-Winstead Purvis Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019