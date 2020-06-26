Gerald Sidney (Sid) Scott Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Sidney (Sid) Scott, Jr.

Petal, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Gerald Sidney (Sid) Scott, Jr., 57, of Petal, MS.

He died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Sid loved life and never met a stranger. He will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Ann and Jerry Scott.

He is survived by Kathryn Ann Woods of Petal, MS; one brother, Randall Scott of New Orleans, LA and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved