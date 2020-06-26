Gerald Sidney (Sid) Scott, Jr.Petal, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Gerald Sidney (Sid) Scott, Jr., 57, of Petal, MS.He died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.Sid loved life and never met a stranger. He will be missed by all.He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Ann and Jerry Scott.He is survived by Kathryn Ann Woods of Petal, MS; one brother, Randall Scott of New Orleans, LA and a number of nieces and nephews.Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.