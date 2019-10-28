Services
Main Street Baptist Church
11 Main Street Blvd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Rev. Gerald Thomas Stovall


1940 - 2019
Hattiesburg - Rev. Gerald Thomas Stovall, 79, of Hattiesburg passed away on October 25, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church from 1 P.M. until service at 3 P.M. followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.

Rev. Stovall was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1964 from North Texas State University, he then went on to obtain his Master's of Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1966. Rev. Stovall spent most of his career in the ministry as a campus minister and a music minister. He was an active member of the Lamar Amateur Radio Club, he also enjoyed collecting model trains. He was an advocate for Parkinson's Disease, and founded the Parkinson's Association of Mississippi in the early 2000's.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys Stovall; a brother, Jim Stovall; and two sisters, Wilton Jones and Mary Kathryn Stovall.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Hearn Stovall of Hattiesburg; his three children, Traci Stovall Sinks of Hattiesburg, Amy Stovall Cox (Paul) of Sumrall, and Keith Roy Stovall (Teresa Ray) of Brookhaven; five grandchildren, Chloe Cox, Adelyn Cox, Ramie Stovall, Isaac Stovall, and Campbell Stovall; one brother, Bill Stovall (Dorothy) of Point, TX; one sister, Judy Thomas of Little Hope, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
