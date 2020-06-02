Glen Cole
Glen Cole

Moselle, MS - Private Graveside Services were held at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Rawls Cemetery for Mr. Glen Cole, 95, of Moselle, MS.

He passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital

Mr. Cole retired from the Merchant's Company after over 30 years and was a member of Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church. He was a United States Navy Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart and Elvie Cole; three brothers, Doc, Claude, and Virgil Cole and one son-in-law, Danny Pitts.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 72 years, Bonnie Cole of Moselle, MS; two daughters, Patricia Williams (Boyd) of Petal, MS and Helen Pitts of Laurel, MS; two sisters, Lucy Rhoades (Steve) of Mesquite, TX and Martha Gary (Larry) of Terrell, TX; one brother, Harmon Cole (Mavis) of White Oak, TX; four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.








Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rawls Cemetery
