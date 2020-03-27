|
Rev. Glenn Dale Shows
Sumrall - Rev. Glenn Dale Shows of Sumrall and most recently residing in Madison, 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Services will be announced at a later date.
Rev. Shows was born on December 21, 1950 in Jackson, MS to the late Dale and Ollie Tims Shows. He pastored many churches across Lamar, Forrest, Stone and Jefferson Davis counties for over 20 years. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, especially his "P-nut", Olivia.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Graves Shows; daughter, Kelly Gong and son-in-law, Scott; granddaughter, Olivia Gong; and sisters, Marilyn and Debbie.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Methodist Children's Homes of Mississippi at 805 N Flag Chapel Rd, Jackson, MS 39209, United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) at umcmission.org, or to the .
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020