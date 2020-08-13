1/1
Glenn W. Bond Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn W. Bond, Jr.

Purvis - Glenn W. Bond, Jr, 73, of Purvis, passed away on August 12, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at Okahola Baptist Church from 9:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Pinehaven Memorial Garden.

Mr. Bond was saved on November 16, 1980. He was a member of Okahola Baptist Church. He was a professional bass fisher, before being called to join the ministry. He was a veteran in the United States Navy. He was LSU's number 1 fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn W. Bond, Sr; his mother, Virginia Lee McKinny; and his brother, Franklin Emory Bond.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Jolene Bond of Purvis; his two loving daughters, Jennifer (Brad) Wonsch of Pearl River, LA, and Susanne (Derick) Ford of Purvis; his four grandchildren, Alex, Alexis, Abbey, and DJ; and sister, Guyla Ann Houston of Stillwater, OK.

Due to the current mandates and regulations, we will be practicing social distancing during the service and masks are mandatory at the church.

Matthew 4:19 "Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men."








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Hattiesburg American

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved