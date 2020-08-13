Glenn W. Bond, Jr.
Purvis - Glenn W. Bond, Jr, 73, of Purvis, passed away on August 12, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at Okahola Baptist Church from 9:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Pinehaven Memorial Garden.
Mr. Bond was saved on November 16, 1980. He was a member of Okahola Baptist Church. He was a professional bass fisher, before being called to join the ministry. He was a veteran in the United States Navy. He was LSU's number 1 fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn W. Bond, Sr; his mother, Virginia Lee McKinny; and his brother, Franklin Emory Bond.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Jolene Bond of Purvis; his two loving daughters, Jennifer (Brad) Wonsch of Pearl River, LA, and Susanne (Derick) Ford of Purvis; his four grandchildren, Alex, Alexis, Abbey, and DJ; and sister, Guyla Ann Houston of Stillwater, OK.
Due to the current mandates and regulations, we will be practicing social distancing during the service and masks are mandatory at the church.
Matthew 4:19 "Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men."