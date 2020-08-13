Glenn W. Bond, Jr.Purvis - Glenn W. Bond, Jr, 73, of Purvis, passed away on August 12, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at Okahola Baptist Church from 9:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. followed by burial in Pinehaven Memorial Garden.Mr. Bond was saved on November 16, 1980. He was a member of Okahola Baptist Church. He was a professional bass fisher, before being called to join the ministry. He was a veteran in the United States Navy. He was LSU's number 1 fan.He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn W. Bond, Sr; his mother, Virginia Lee McKinny; and his brother, Franklin Emory Bond.He is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Jolene Bond of Purvis; his two loving daughters, Jennifer (Brad) Wonsch of Pearl River, LA, and Susanne (Derick) Ford of Purvis; his four grandchildren, Alex, Alexis, Abbey, and DJ; and sister, Guyla Ann Houston of Stillwater, OK.Due to the current mandates and regulations, we will be practicing social distancing during the service and masks are mandatory at the church.Matthew 4:19 "Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men."