Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Wright Carey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Wright Carey Obituary
Glenn Wright Carey

Moundridge - Glenn Wright Carey, 86, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Pleasant View Home in Inman. He was born October 1, 1933 in Richton, Mississippi, the son of George Washington and Bessie (Wright) Carey.

He attended schools in Richton, Mississippi. After his military service, he graduated as a machinist at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.

He was united in marriage to Allie Faye Frye on September 15, 1957. She preceded him in death on October 23, 1980. He later married Carolee Goering on February 14, 1982. She passed away on December 23, 2007.

Glenn served in the United States Army as a power bridge specialist from 1952 until 1974, retiring with the company E 10th Engineer Battalion 3rd infantry division, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. During his time in the Army, Glenn served two tours in Vietnam, where he received the Bronze Star and the following citations and decorations; National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 5 Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Devices, 3 Overseas Bars, 6 Service Stripes, Sharpshooter Badge (Rifle M-14), Army Occupation Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Army Commendation Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. With his military career, he served all over the world, including Hawaii, Germany and many locations in the United States.

He moved to Moundridge in 1981 and was a member of the Eden Mennonite Church.

Glenn loved his horses. He had a doctor's buggy that he drove. He had a passion for traveling and fishing. Above all, he has a special love for his family.

He is survived by his sons, Eddie (Sheila) Carey of Moundridge, Kevin (Vickie) Carey of Richton, MS, and James Carey of Moundridge; step daughter, Colleen (Gary) Brown of Topeka; sister, Dolly Edwards of Richton, MS; thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angela Peterson; daughter-in-law, Ruth (Wedel) Carey; brothers, Charles Washington Carey and Roy Carey; and sister, Anna Lois Valentine.

Cremation is planned with private family services to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s or in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -