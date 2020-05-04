|
Glenn Wright Carey
Moundridge - Glenn Wright Carey, 86, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Pleasant View Home in Inman. He was born October 1, 1933 in Richton, Mississippi, the son of George Washington and Bessie (Wright) Carey.
He attended schools in Richton, Mississippi. After his military service, he graduated as a machinist at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.
He was united in marriage to Allie Faye Frye on September 15, 1957. She preceded him in death on October 23, 1980. He later married Carolee Goering on February 14, 1982. She passed away on December 23, 2007.
Glenn served in the United States Army as a power bridge specialist from 1952 until 1974, retiring with the company E 10th Engineer Battalion 3rd infantry division, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. During his time in the Army, Glenn served two tours in Vietnam, where he received the Bronze Star and the following citations and decorations; National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 5 Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Devices, 3 Overseas Bars, 6 Service Stripes, Sharpshooter Badge (Rifle M-14), Army Occupation Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Army Commendation Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. With his military career, he served all over the world, including Hawaii, Germany and many locations in the United States.
He moved to Moundridge in 1981 and was a member of the Eden Mennonite Church.
Glenn loved his horses. He had a doctor's buggy that he drove. He had a passion for traveling and fishing. Above all, he has a special love for his family.
He is survived by his sons, Eddie (Sheila) Carey of Moundridge, Kevin (Vickie) Carey of Richton, MS, and James Carey of Moundridge; step daughter, Colleen (Gary) Brown of Topeka; sister, Dolly Edwards of Richton, MS; thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angela Peterson; daughter-in-law, Ruth (Wedel) Carey; brothers, Charles Washington Carey and Roy Carey; and sister, Anna Lois Valentine.
Cremation is planned with private family services to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s or in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 4 to May 6, 2020