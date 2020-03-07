|
Glenneth N. Fillingame
Sumrall - Services for Mr. Glenneth N. Fillingame, age 91, of Oloh, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Hattiesburg chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Baker and Dr. A. J. Pace officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Soule's Chapel Cemetery in Moselle. Mr. Fillingame passed from this life on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Hattiesburg.
He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Oloh for many years and was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired with over 30 years of service from the Mississippi Department of Transportation as a bridge inspector.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby B. Fillingame; his parents, Alonzo and Tyna Fillingame, and his sister, Lottie Jean Pace.
He is survived by his son, Mark Glenneth Fillingame of Purvis; his brother in law, Dr. A. J. Pace of Hattiesburg; his nieces and nephews, Roxane Pace, Galen Pace, Dr. Kelton Pace, and Jill Harvey, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Visistation for Mr. Fillingame will be held from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020