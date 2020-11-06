1/1
Gloria Jean Doherty Sullivan
Gloria Jean Doherty Sullivan

Hattiesburg, MS - Mrs. Gloria Jean Doherty Sullivan age 95 passed from this world peacefully on November the 5th, 2020 due to natural causes. She was born on October 31st 1925 in Hattiesburg , Mississippi to Barney O'Doherty and Mabel VanCleve. She married her long time love and friend the Honorable Robert Marshall Sullivan Esquire in the month of June 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years

Gloria worked in the school of nursing at the University of Southern Mississippi and as an Attorney Assistant to her husband. As pinned by him, in 1962, of her, in his last will and testament, "...to my wife, I love her very much, more by far than the day we wed."

She is also preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bernard O'Doherty and daughter, Mary Margaret Sullivan Street.

Gloria leaves behind two daughters, Kitty Glenn Sawyer and Rose Marie Ready along with her son-in-law Jimmy Sawyer. She also leaves a nephew Brent Doherty and a niece, Anna Doherty. She has six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Mrs. Sullivan was loved by all that knew her and will be missed greatly.

Graveside Services were held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
