Gordon Sutton Roberts
Petal - Gordon Sutton Roberts, 58, of Petal, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at Petal Harvey Baptist Church from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. Monday at New Hope Baptist Church in Magee.
Mr. Roberts was a longtime member and deacon at Main Street Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Main Singers and Handbell Choir and Petal Harvey Baptist Church, where he also sang in the choir. He graduated from Petal High School in 1978 and from William Carey University in 1982. He was a car salesman for 29 years before retiring in 2005 due to his health. He was a 7 year member of the Nissan Professional Sales Guild. He was also an avid golfer and bird watcher.
He was preceded in death by his father, Truman Roberts; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Mahaffey; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Roberts.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Weatherford Roberts of Petal; four daughters, Brooke Roberts-Meylan (George) of Hattiesburg, Whitney Roberts of Petal, Leanna Roberts Manning (Ethan) of Hattiesburg, and Mary-Rachel Roberts of Petal; his mother, Patsy Roberts of Petal; and three brothers, Freddy Roberts (Beth) of Petal, Joey Roberts (Zan) of Petal, and Carey Roberts (Cathy) of Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The ARC of Southeast Mississippi. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Gordon's loving caretaker, Cleo Ezell.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 17, 2019