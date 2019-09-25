|
|
Grady "Bud" Crosby
Petal - Grady "Bud" Crosby, 88, of Petal passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, 26, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. followed by burial in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Crosby was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and served in the United States Army. He loved gardening, was an avid bee keeper and a member of the Mississippi Bee Association for over twenty five years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Billie Jean Crosby; a grandson, Andrew Crosby; a son-in-law, Blaine Sills; and two great-grandsons, Jacob McGee and Matthew McGee and his brother, David Price Crosby. He is survived by his son, Larry (Mary) Crosby; his two daughters, Deborah Sills, and Sheryl Denise (Mike) Jenkins; four grandchildren, Ali Sills (Luke) Tucker, Amanda (J.R.) McGee, Noah Jenkins, and Samantha Jenkins; and two great-grandchildren, Brooke Crosby and Hunter Armour, and two sisters, Margaret Virginia Orman and Eleanor Glynn Smith. The family would like to give a special thanks to Bud's caregivers, Ruby Martin and Michelle Collins.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 25, 2019