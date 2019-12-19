Services
Gus Hall Bowering Obituary
Gus Hall Bowering

Hattiesburg, MS - Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church for Mr. Gus Hall Bowering, 71, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Friday, December 13, 2019.

Mr. Bowering retired from the State of Mississippi Department of Education.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Joseph and Bessie Lee Bowering and a brother, Maurice Daniel Bowering, Sr.

He is survived by a sister, Sandra Bowering Booker; sister-in-law, Sherry Bowering; nephews, Jeff Landrum and Danny Bowering, Jr.; nieces, Tiffany Landrum and Katherine Cain; great-nieces, Ashley Ulrich and Maegan Broussard; two great-nephews; a great-great-nephew; and a host of family, close friends, and associates.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
