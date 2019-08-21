|
Guy Vega
Hattiesburg - Guy Thomas Vega, 50, of Hattiesburg, passed away on August 19, 2019, at his home. He was born on February 26, 1969, in Washington D.C. Guy was a Paramedic with AAA Ambulance Service until he retired.
Guy is preceded in death by his father, Gregory Vega. He is survived by his loving wife, Stacy Vega; six children: Stephanie Brooks, Emanuel Brooks, Danuel Brooks, Kelcee Vega, Kyler Vega and Kynslee Vega; one grandson, Jaxon Brooks; mother and stepfather, Patricia and Gene Gale; seven siblings: Cristina (Reid) Vanderburgh, Ricardo Vega, Diana (Rodney) Smith, Rodrigo (Monica) Vega, Jeffrey (Anissa) Vega, Dan (Kim) Vega and Michael (Lindsey) Vega; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11-1:00pm at Forrest Funeral Home with the service to follow at 1:00pm in Forrest Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 21, 2019