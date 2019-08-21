Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Vega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Vega


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy Vega Obituary
Guy Vega

Hattiesburg - Guy Thomas Vega, 50, of Hattiesburg, passed away on August 19, 2019, at his home. He was born on February 26, 1969, in Washington D.C. Guy was a Paramedic with AAA Ambulance Service until he retired.

Guy is preceded in death by his father, Gregory Vega. He is survived by his loving wife, Stacy Vega; six children: Stephanie Brooks, Emanuel Brooks, Danuel Brooks, Kelcee Vega, Kyler Vega and Kynslee Vega; one grandson, Jaxon Brooks; mother and stepfather, Patricia and Gene Gale; seven siblings: Cristina (Reid) Vanderburgh, Ricardo Vega, Diana (Rodney) Smith, Rodrigo (Monica) Vega, Jeffrey (Anissa) Vega, Dan (Kim) Vega and Michael (Lindsey) Vega; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11-1:00pm at Forrest Funeral Home with the service to follow at 1:00pm in Forrest Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now