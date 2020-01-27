|
Gwenda B. Cooley
Hattiesburg - June 14, 1929 - January 25, 2020
Funeral Services for Gwenda B. Cooley will be Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez with visitation starting at 11:00 and funeral at 1:00 pm at Laird Funeral Home Chapel and burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Gwenda Blackledge Cooley, 90, was born June 14, 1929 in LeFlore County, OK to parents, Paul Manuel Huddleston and Ruby Opal Cowart. Gwen lived most of her adult life in Natchez until she moved to Hattiesburg in 2017 to be closer to family. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on January 25, 2020, at her home in Hattiesburg, MS.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Paul Thomas and Jerry Huddleston, one sister-in-law, Linda Huddleston. Her husbands, Joseph Preston (J.P.) Blackledge and Elmer L. Cooley, a daughter, Leslie Broome, daughter in law, Betty Blackledge and a stepson, Jerry Cooley.
She is survived by her son, Samuel Blackledge of Hattiesburg, MS and a son in law, Joey Broome of Richton, MS. She is also survived by two step sons, Darry Cooley (Pam) of Missouri and Randy Cooley (Margaret) of Dallas, TX and one step daughter in law, Rita Cooley of Pineville. LA and a brother, Harvey Huddleston (Josie) of Dallas, TX.
Other survivors include her three granddaughters, Lee Blackledge Runnels (Tracy) of Hattiesburg, MS. Lauren Broome Slaven (Kyle) of Suplur, LA, and Carly Broome Verret (Kevin) of Charlotte, NC. Step-grandchildren Paige White (Hugh) of Summit, MS, Tara Ellis (Jeff) of Missouri, Mary Alyce Kaetzel (Dax) of Dallas, Rebecca Cooley of New Orleans, and Brad and Amy Cooley of Pineville, LA. She was always so proud of her grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She also had nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly as well.
The family would like to specially thank Alden Pointe Assisted Living in Hattiesburg for their love and care of our precious mother/grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you consider a donation to The at .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020