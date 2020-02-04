|
Gwendolyn Everette Herrington
Gwendolyn Everette Herrington, age 89, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from COPD at Baylor Medical Center in Grapevine Texas. Gwen (also known as Spoozie) is from Sumrall, Mississippi where she was one of 12 children. Her parents were Minnie Viola Hollingsworth and George Marvin Everett.
Gwen married Everette Lavon Herrington (also known as Nubby) in 1954. They were married for 41 years when he passed away in 1995. They have one daughter, Holly Herrington Walsh, born in 1965 who grew up in Sumrall and has now lived in Texas for 32 years.
Gwen was known for her sense of humor, strong faith, selflessness and easy-going friendly spirit. She often said, "Worry is like a rocking chair, it gets you nowhere".
Gwen and her husband owned Plasco, a plastics manufacturing company in Sumrall. They were a hard working team. Everette was the mould and die maker while Gwen ran everything else from manufacturing to management. Gwen's passions were reading and bible study. She taught Sunday School at FBC of Sumrall over 40 years. She loved the people in her class and in her church family. After a stroke several years ago left her unable to live alone, she moved to Texas to live with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter. As much as she missed her hometown of Sumrall, she enjoyed being near family and watching her granddaughter's events. She also enjoyed attending church at White's Chapel UMC and was proud of her family's volunteer efforts there with the WC Refugee Welcome Team. She loved hearing the stories of the new arrivals being welcomed and resettled in America. She had a heart of compassion and empathy for those forced to flee their home and rebuild in another country.
The Walsh family extends tremendous gratitude to Alice Hall, our Good Samaritan who embraced Gwen when she first arrived in Texas and has remained a devoted and loving friend.
Gwen is survived by her sister Dean Cowart, daughter Holly Walsh, son-in-law Greg Walsh, granddaughter Alexandra Walsh and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11am in Founders Chapel (little Chapel by the pond) at White's Chapel UMC 185 S. White Chapel Boulevard Southlake Texas 76092. Burial and a graveside service will be held in Mississippi at the First Baptist Church of Sumrall Cemetery on a future date yet to be determined pending travel arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the WC Refugee Welcome Team in care of White's Chapel UMC in honor of Gwen Herrington. All donations will assist in supplying fresh food, produce, dairy, meat and frozen foods along with transportation expenses to help with refugee resettlement in North Texas.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020