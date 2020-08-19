1/1
Haley Rayann Ivy
1994 - 2020
Haley Rayann Ivy

Hattiesburg and Petal - Haley Rayann Ivy, 26, of Hattiesburg and Petal, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 limitations, the service will be live streamed on Moore Funeral Service's Facebook page, for those who can't attend the funeral in person.

Haley was a member at Petal Harvey Baptist Church. She loved fishing, camping, animals, milk, pickles, and traveling. She really loved spending money. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her smile, laughter and sweet spirit will be missed most of all.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jasper Newton Miller, Jr. and Ray Miller; her paternal grandparents, Ricky and Sherry Ivy; her god grandparents, Ernest and Mary Hulsey; her step-grandmother, Shirley Jo Ann Wilson; her step-grandmother, Thelma Ladner; and her aunt, Mildred Ann Turner.

She is survived by her parents, Gay Lynn Ivy-Wilson (Jeffrey) of Oak Grove, and Jimmy Ivy (Ethel) of Picayune; her godparents, Tammy and Allen King of Petal; her sister, Ashley Lynn Cameron of Hattiesburg; her brother, Casey Ivy of Petal; her sister, Christy Byrd of Petal; her brother, Jon P. Waggoner of Hattiesburg; three step-brothers, Tony Bounds of Picayune, Jeffrey Wilson, Jr. (Meagan) of Seminary, and Steven Ray Bounds of Picayune; her grandfather, Van Wilson, Jr. of Hattiesburg; two aunts, Marjorie Gore of Carterville, GA, previously of Sumrall, and Betty Nowak of Houston, TX; and 17 nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Haley will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
