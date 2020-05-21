|
|
Harold Jackson
Rawls Springs - Harold Jackson, 88, of Rawls Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Services will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene followed by burial in Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Oloh.
Mr. Jackson was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. He served in the United States Army. Before his retirement he worked on pipelines and in construction. He was a "Jack of all trades".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugenia and Charles Leon Jackson; two brothers, Rev. Leon Jackson and James Jackson; one sister, Bonnie Clayton; one son, Harold Jackson, Jr.; and one great granddaughter, Aralei Nelson.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jackson of Rawls Springs; three daughters, Angela Walters of Rawls Springs, Debra Jackson (Michael) Knighton of Yukon, OK, and Kathy Sue Jackson Lobdell of Mineola, TX; one son, Charles Stephen Jackson of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Ariale (Brennan) Nelson of Sumrall, Arissa (Jacob) Jenkins of Rawls Springs, and Ariana Bradley of Rawls Springs; five great grandchildren, Ainsley, Breckon Harold, Annalei, Renley, Kaine, and two more on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limitations and regulations will be followed at both the visitation and service.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 21 to May 22, 2020