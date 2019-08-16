|
Harold Pierre "Pete" Carver, Jr.
Poplarville - Harold Pierre "Pete" Carver, Jr
The oldest child of Harold Pierre Carver, Sr. and Vivian Orr Carver, Pete was born in Poplarville, MS, attended Poplarville schools and Pearl River College. He married Bertha "Bert" Smith of Carriere and left Poplarville to serve in the Submarine Corps in the United States Navy. After serving in World War II, he and Bert returned to Poplarville to build their lives.
Upon returning to the area, Pete first joined his Uncle, B.F. Orr, as Night Marshal for the town of Poplarville. That job would the beginning of a more than 30-year career in local law enforcement in which he held positions such as Night Marshal, Deputy Sheriff, Poplarville Police Officer, Assistant Chief of Police and retired as Chief of Police. During his time as Chief, Pete was credited with moving local law enforcement into the new decades, and he continued to be at the forefront by attending classes such as the United States FBI-Law Enforcement Academy.
In August 1962, Pete and Bert joyfully welcomed a baby boy into their family. As most parents can relate, Joey changed their world forever and most of the time, for the better. Pete treasured his relationship with Joey.
In addition to his service for the Poplarville Police Department, Pete and Bertha owned and operated Carver's Youth Center and Gift Shop, and more importantly for the community, Carver's Restaurant, a Poplarville institution until their retirement in 1985.
After their retirement, he and Bert continued to travel and enjoy life, spending much time in Washington, D.C. with their son and his friends. Once again, Pete made a name for himself, when by making eggnog for a Christmas Eve open house, he managed to send the entire Methodist Church Choir to the Christmas Eve service "in their cups." Oddly enough, the Carvers were then asked by Dr. Eileen Guenther, the Minister of Music and Liturgy at Foundry UMC, to, in the future, delay the annual eggnog production until after the Christmas Eve service.
Death came to his beloved Bert in their 49th year of life together. But life, went on. To honor what would have been his and Bert's 50th anniversary, Pete and Joey spent a month in Australia, celebrating! Their Christmas that year was spent on the southernmost tip of Tasmania, watching the Fairy Penguins come ashore.
An avid outdoorsman all his life, Pete continued to enjoy life to the fullest. While he never forgot the love of his life, he always remembered that he had a life to live and he lived it with vigor for 19 years. Throughout his adventures and travels, Pete never met a stranger as he easily engaged in conversation and made friends wherever he went.
Today, we celebrate a life lived well, and well lived. His life is celebrated by his brothers, Bob and Bill, son Joey, Joey's partner Van, eight nieces and nephews, family, extended family and scores of friends.
A memorial service will be held at Poplarville First United Methodist Church, 708 Julia Street, Poplarville on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial with military and police honors will follow in Poplarville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends and have visitation on Thursday at White Funeral Home, 315 Hwy 11 South, Poplarville from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that memorials be directed to either: The Harold P and Bertha S Carver Endowment c/o PRCC Foundation P.O. Box 5389 Poplarville, MS 39470 OR Backpack Buddies C/O First United Methodist Church 708 Julia Street, Poplarville, MS 39470
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 16, 2019