|
|
Harold Walter Schultze
Hattiesburg, MS - Harold Walter Schultze, 76, passed peacefully in his sleep early in the morning of October 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann, and his three children, Rudd (Stacy), Beth Ann, and Robert (Lucy). He took particular joy in his four grandchildren, Lauren, Cooper, Jacob, and Eliza.
Harold was born on June 13, 1943, in Dunedin, FL, and spent his childhood in Biloxi, MS, with extended family visits in Queens, NY. He studied at Ole Miss, where he received a BS and Master's in Microbiology. Harold began his career teaching microbiology at USM, then worked at Puckett Lab in Hattiesburg, finally going back to teaching at Pearl River Community College in his semi-retirement. He and Ann were members of Hardy Street Baptist Church.
Harold was an inveterate storyteller, and some of his stories were actually factual. However, he understood to never let something as trivial as the truth stand in way of a great tale. Having never met a stranger in his entire life, he was always eager to talk and listen (mainly talk) to anyone and everyone, and was loved for his ability to break the ice and keep the conversation flowing in any social situation. Harold was uncannily smart, with the ability to have deep conversations on virtually any topic. He was skilled in comic timing and could get away with saying things no one else could (or should.)
A Renaissance man at heart, Harold enjoyed hunting and fishing, reading, painting, cooking, woodworking, writing, and general mischief making.
His family would like to thank the kind staff at Asbury Hospice House who provided not only tender care to Harold, but also were wonderful with his family through his final days. There will be a visitation for Harold on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5-7pm at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home, with a graveside service in Ripley, TN on Saturday at 11am. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Presbyterian Christian School.
Dad will be remembered and loved by all.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019