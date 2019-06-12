|
|
Harry L. Hinton
Petal, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Harry L. Hinton, 80, of Petal, MS.
He died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Hinton retired from The City of Hattiesburg and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Essie and J.P. Hinton.
He is survived by his wife, Adalyn Koen Hinton of Petal, MS; four sons, Burna Hinton (Samantha) of Petal, MS, Paul Hinton (Susan) of Hattiesburg, MS, Mike Hinton (Sara) of San Francisco, CA, and Monty Wallace of Petal, MS; two daughters, Debbie McRee of Sanoma, CA and Jonalyn Guest of Petal, MS; two sisters, Faye Freeman of Richton, MS and Donna Kay Bankston of Greenwood, MS; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Friendship Sunday School Class at Macedonia Baptist Church.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 12, 2019