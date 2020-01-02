|
|
Harry V. Hickman, Jr.
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church for Mr. Harry V. Hickman, Jr., 92, of Hattiesburg, MS.
He died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House.
A private interment will be held in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Hickman was a graduate of Hattiesburg High School, attended Miss. State University, and was a 1951 graduate of U.S.M. He was a former scout for the Chicago Cubs. He was a salesman for Mississippi School Supply Company for many years and served as a Forrest County Supervisor for 12 years. He was a longtime dedicated member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Mr. Hickman was preceded in death by his first wife, Daisy May-Brown Hickman and one sister, Louise Hickman Leggett.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Praytor Hickman of Hattiesburg, MS; five daughters, Sandy Hickman Holland (Robert) of Leland, MS, Laura Hickman Hollister (Stevens) of Madison, MS, Mary Currie Dryden (Steve) of Hattiesburg, MS, Joan Currie Clark (Steve) of Wiggins, MS, and Kitty Currie Hopper of Hattiesburg, MS; one son, Jim Currie (Cindy) of Madison, South Dakota; one sister Betty Hickman Burton of Signal Mountain, TN; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Asbury Hospice House or Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Provision Living Community.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020