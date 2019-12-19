Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Kelly


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Kelly Obituary
Harvey Kelly

Hattiesburg - Harvey "Hot Poppa" Lee Kelly, 89, of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 16, 2019, at his home. He was born on September 29, 1930, to Robert and Anna Kelly in Laurel, MS. Harvey Retired from United States Air Force and the state of New Jersey Highway Department.

Harvey is preceded in death his son, Harry Kelly. He is survived by his loving wife, Ollie Kelly; three children: Shelia Robinson, Harvey Wayne Kelly and Darry Kelly; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a host of extended family nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, at New Bethel Baptist Church 3:00-4:00 with the service to follow at 4:00 also at New Bethel Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -