Harvey Kelly
Hattiesburg - Harvey "Hot Poppa" Lee Kelly, 89, of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 16, 2019, at his home. He was born on September 29, 1930, to Robert and Anna Kelly in Laurel, MS. Harvey Retired from United States Air Force and the state of New Jersey Highway Department.
Harvey is preceded in death his son, Harry Kelly. He is survived by his loving wife, Ollie Kelly; three children: Shelia Robinson, Harvey Wayne Kelly and Darry Kelly; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a host of extended family nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, at New Bethel Baptist Church 3:00-4:00 with the service to follow at 4:00 also at New Bethel Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019