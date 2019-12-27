|
Hayward G. Anderson
Hattiesburg - Hayward Glenn Anderson, 91, passed away on December 25, 2019, after a brief hospital stay. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at University Baptist Church with services immediately following at 1 p.m.
Mr. Anderson was born on January 15, 1928, in Meridian, MS, to Walter F. and Sadie Key Anderson. He earned a BS degree in Accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi and later a Master's Degree from the University of Alabama. Prior to obtaining his Certified Public Accountant certificate, he served his country in the Korean War as a Captain in the U.S. Army culminating as a member of the Mississippi National Guard.
He taught Accounting at Pearl River Community College and later at The University of Southern Mississippi for over 30 years. His students remember his admonition given on Friday classes, "I hope you have blue skies, cool nights, green lights and I'll see you back here on Monday." He successfully combined his teaching career with a private accounting practice in Hattiesburg until his retirement.
He married Carolyn Horne from Union, MS, where they met at East Central Community College in the early 1950's. They raised three children in the same house that he lived in prior to his death.
Mr. Anderson was heavily involved in the local community. He was a charter member of the Hattiesburg Kiwanis Club and continued over the years to be very active in the Kiwanis Club, the Dugout Club, USM Alumni Association, local and state CPA societies, and he was a huge antique engine enthusiast. He was one of the last remaining charter members of University Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Treasurer, and Sunday School Teacher. He loved his pets, camping, and cycling on the local trails with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Frank Anderson; and his wife, Carolyn.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Anderson of Hattiesburg; one daughter, Debbie (Phillip) Moore of Long Beach; two sons, Glenn (Pam) Anderson of Oak Grove and Tim (Sharon) Anderson of Petal; five grandchildren, Connor Schwartz, Logan Anderson, Lauren (Brett) Moore, Lindsey (Zach) Parham, and Sarah Anderson; three great grandchildren, Weston Parham, Livy Moore and Parker Moore; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019