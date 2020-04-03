Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Waits
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Harrington Waits


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Harrington Waits Obituary
Hazel Harrington Waits

Hattiesburg - Hazel Harrington Waits, 83, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Lamar Health and Rehab Center in Lumberton. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery.

Hazel was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and had sung in their choir as well as St. Thomas' Choir and the Carlow Choir. She was an alumnus of Sacred Heart Catholic Church School and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi where later she became an administrative assistant until her retirement. She loved to garden and was a Pinebelt Master Gardener and a member of the Pinewoods Audubon Society. She is preceded in death by her parents, L.P. and Gertrude Harrington and a sister, Janet Hensarling.

She is survived by her three sons, Pat (Trina) Waits of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Jody (Joy) Waits of Oak Grove, Jeff Waits of Oak Grove; three daughters, Julie Prine of Runnelstown, Aimee (Robert) Reams of Hattiesburg, Mary Waits of Hattiesburg; one brother, Jimmy (Mary Alice) Harrington of Petal; one sister June Harrington of the Dixie Community; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -