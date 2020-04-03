|
Hazel Harrington Waits
Hattiesburg - Hazel Harrington Waits, 83, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Lamar Health and Rehab Center in Lumberton. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery.
Hazel was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and had sung in their choir as well as St. Thomas' Choir and the Carlow Choir. She was an alumnus of Sacred Heart Catholic Church School and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi where later she became an administrative assistant until her retirement. She loved to garden and was a Pinebelt Master Gardener and a member of the Pinewoods Audubon Society. She is preceded in death by her parents, L.P. and Gertrude Harrington and a sister, Janet Hensarling.
She is survived by her three sons, Pat (Trina) Waits of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Jody (Joy) Waits of Oak Grove, Jeff Waits of Oak Grove; three daughters, Julie Prine of Runnelstown, Aimee (Robert) Reams of Hattiesburg, Mary Waits of Hattiesburg; one brother, Jimmy (Mary Alice) Harrington of Petal; one sister June Harrington of the Dixie Community; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020