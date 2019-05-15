|
H.D. Broome
Bassfield - ( April 08, 1926 - May 11, 2019 )
Funeral services with Military Honors for Mr. H.D. Broome will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Mr. Broome passed away from this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his residence near Bassfield. Reverend Dewitt Baine and Reverend Ed Steele will officiate, and interment will follow in the Lowland Cemetery.
Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his son, Darrell Broome (Sara) of Bassfield; 2 grandsons, Joshua Broome and Drew Broome, both of Bassfield; 3 brother-in-laws, Hubert Williams (Helen) of Petal; Shelton Williams (Sue) of Castro Valley, CA; and J.C. Williams (Janice) of Ellisville; 1 sister-in-law, Lizzie Greer (J.V.) of Columbia.
Visitation will be from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Saulters Funeral Home. There will be a visitation on Tuesday from 1:00 pm until service time at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 15, 2019