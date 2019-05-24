Services
Hattiesburg - Hattiesburg
805 Hardy Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
601-544-2141
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Central Baptist Church
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Central Baptist Church
Helen Walters Obituary
Helen Walters

Hattiesburg - Mrs. Helen Walters, 88, of Hattiesburg died on Thursday, May 22, 2019 at Windham House. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until the service at 1:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church followed by burial in Forrest Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Walters was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Cecil Walters; her parents, Cleo and Ruby Byrd; her sister, Jerri Myers; her brother, Rev. Kenna Byrd; two granddaughters, Chasity Downing and Tamera Ables and her son-in-law, Victor Verzal. She is survived by her five children, Kathy (Leonard) Ford, Gary (Helen) Walters, Polly (Jerry) Sumrall, Jerri (Victor) Verzal and Melissa (Ronnie) Clemts; sixteen grandchildren; thirty seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Janet Patrick.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 24, 2019
