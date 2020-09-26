Helga Schumacher Ham
Columbia - Helga Schumacher Ham, age 83 passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her residence in Marion County, MS. She was born in Darmstadt Germany on April 26, 1937 and was one of five children and a twin - her twin sister died at birth. She lived through the horrors of World War II Germany and retained her loving and mischievous demeanor. It could often be seen in her smile. Her main occupation in this life was a loving mother, grandmother, and great - grandmother. Helga was a homemaker and made everything look so easy. Her hobbies were reading, cross-stitch, doing puzzles and watching her television shows of which were crime dramas and also loved Disney movies. Her biggest joy was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play video games, her favorite being the Assassins Creed Series.
Ms. Ham was preceded in death by her parents, Heinrich Schumacher and Anni Ebel Schumacher; and a sister, Anita Klinger. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Schumacher, and Martha Tullos (Lisa Freeman), both of Columbia, MS; a son, Haskel E. Ham, Jr. (Kimberly) of Foxworth, MS; two brothers, Heinz Schumacher (Vera), and Peter Schumacher, both of Germany; six grandchildren, Timothy Ray Tullos, II, William Jacob Hill Tullos, Samantha Martharete Garvin, Angelique Serene Schumacher, Kaitlyn Nicole Ham, and Joshua Ham; and five great-grandchildren, Timothy Ray Tullos, III, Cayleigh Anliese Schrader Tullos, Liberty Reese Garvin, Gabe Garvin, and Garrett Garvin.
Visitation was held from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home. 323 Second St. Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the funeral home chapel where family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time. Reverend Ryan Freeman will preside over services and interment will follow at Spring Cottage Cemetery in Marion County assisted by Josh Ham, Timothy Tullos, II, William Tullos, Haskel Ham, Scotty Askew, Matt Garvin as pallbearers, and Timothy Tullos, III, and Kobe Adams as honorary pallbearers.
