Henry Joseph Johnson
Lumberton - Henry Joseph Johnson, 31, of Lumberton passed away on August 18, 2019. Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Greenville Baptist Church followed by burial in Bay Creek Cemetery.
Henry was a member of Greenville Baptist Church. He loved to work on vehicles in his shop, play the guitar, and cook.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Cecil Johnson and Billy Joe Lee; and an uncle, Ronnie Lee.
He is survived by his two daughters, Harmonie Abigail Johnson and Henley Caroline Ford; his parents, Tim and Michelle Johnson; his two sisters, Katie Bark (Brandon) and Rachel Johnson; his grandmothers, Amy Johnson and Mary Frances Lee; his niece, Cecilia Bark all of Lumberton; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Greenville Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 23, 2019