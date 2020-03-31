Resources
1924 - 2020
Hattiesburg - Henry King Farmer, 95, of Hattiesburg, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Hattiesburg. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Farmer was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. He was a partner at Ross-King Walker Insurance before retiring in 1982.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Newton and Della Williams Farmer; one daughter, Jan Farmer; and two brothers, Dr. Chester Farmer and Cecil Farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Goza Farmer of Hattiesburg; two sons, Francis Goza Farmer (Leslie) of Hattiesburg and Newton Henry Farmer (Kay) of Houston, TX; and four grandchildren, Austin Henry Farmer of Clinton, Adam King Farmer of Bucharest, Romania, William Newton Farmer of Houston, TX, and Katherine Ann Farmer of Los Angeles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
