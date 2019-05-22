|
|
Henry Robert (Bobby) Lambert
Brooklyn, MS - Services will be held at 4:00 PM Friday at Grace Chapel Baptist Church for Henry Robert (Bobby) Lambert, 78, of Brooklyn, MS.
He died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Interment will be in Brooklyn Cemetery.
Mr. Lambert retired from Forrest General Hospital and was a member of Grace Chapel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Floyd Lambert.
He is survived by one sister, Ann Shirley Dennis of Las Vegas, NV; two nieces, JoAnn Bressler of Kewanee, IL and Renee Esparza of Las Vegas, NV; four great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM Friday at Grace Chapel Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 22, 2019