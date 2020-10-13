Herbert Cecil "Jake" McGilvraySumrall, MS - Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Williamsburg Methodist Church Cemetery for Herbert Cecil "Jake" McGilvray, 95, of Sumrall, MS.He passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home.The Rev. David Atwood will officiate the service.Mr. McGilvray was a United States Army Veteran of World War II. He was a self employed logger. He retired from the oil field after many years of service. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church of Sumrall.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe McGilvray and Tiny Belle Easterling McGilvray; his wife and mother of his children, Clara Hayes Campbell McGilvray; his wife, Dorothy Dobbs McGilvray; two sons, Robert Lee McGilvray and Paul Hamilton McGilvray; daughter, Dina Faye McGilvray; a brother, Louie McGilvray and two sisters, Mary Jo McGilvray Hagen and Velma McGilvray Thronson.He is survived by his sons, Cecil Wayne McGilvray (Lanita) and Joey McGilvray of Sumrall; daughters, Ann McGilvray Brown (Walter) of Sumrall, Donna McGilvray Robertson (Cliff) of Poplarville, and Jenny McGilvray Coulter of Collins; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and one sister, Shirley McGilvray Mooney.