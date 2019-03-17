Resources
Hattiesburg - Herlon Pierce passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Bettye Pierce, and his children, Scott Pierce (Terri), Kim Mitchell, and Kerry Rodgers (Bill). He adored his six grandchildren, Allison, Jessica, Kasey, Eric, Trisha, and Matthew, who affectionally referred to him as Pops. He was so proud of his seven great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mildred Pierce, sister Lynda Johnson, and great grandson, Brayden Pierce.

He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1962 with a civil engineering degree. He began his career with the Corps of Engineers in Mobile, Alabama. The majority of his career was spent in public service as Executive Director of Pat Harrison Waterway District, and later as City Engineer and Director of Public Works for the City of Hattiesburg. He recently retired from the Longeaf Trace Rails-to-Trails after 18 years as Trail Manager.

He was an avid Mississippi State fan and especially loved when Ole Miss lost!

He was known for his generosity and salty wit. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 17, 2019
