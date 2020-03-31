|
|
Hermon E. Robertson
Midway Community - Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Midway First Baptist Church Cemetery for Mr. Hermon E. Robertson, 86, of the Midway Community.
He was born January 3, 1934 and passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
He served his country for two yeas as a Specialist First Class in the U.S. Army in Fort Lewis, WA.
He was employed by Calciner Industry, formerly Kaiser Aluminum for thirty years until he retired in 1997 and was a member of Midway First Baptist Church. He loved his church and church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ruth Robertson; three brothers, James Walter Robertson, Clyde Robertson, and Cassie Ray Robertson and one sister, Verna Cole.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Dena Faye Robertson of the Midway Community; three sons, Steve Robertson (Loretta), Randy Robertson (Theresa), Jonathan Robertson (Dodie), one daughter, Sandra Friend (Mickey) all of the Midway Community; one sister, Ivloy Davis of the Midway Community; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many family and friends.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020