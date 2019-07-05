|
H.G. (Greg) Breland, Sr.
Collins, MS - H. G. (Greg) Breland, Sr., 93, passed away on July 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the Collins Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Greg was born November 18, 1925 to William M. Breland and Ellie Mae Breland. A native of Hattiesburg, he graduated from Hattiesburg High School and entered the University of Mississippi prior to being called to active duty with the U. S. Army during World War II. He served in the South Pacific Theatre of Operations where his unit received two battle stars and the Presidential Unit Citation, among other awards.
After his military service, he continued his education at Ole Miss and graduated with a B.B.A. degree. Breland graduated from the School of Banking of the South at L.S.U. and the Senior Bank Officers Seminar at Harvard University.
For over 30 years, Breland worked at State Bank & Trust Co. in Collins. He served as President and CEO up until the bank merged with what is now Priority One Bank.
Breland was a member of the Board of Alderman of the City of Collins and served as Mayor Pro-tem. Other civic activities included membership in the Collins Rotary Club, President of the P.T.A., the Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, the Collins Merchants Association and the City Airport Commission. He served two terms as President of the Chamber of Commerce and was President of the Collins Industrial Development Committee. He was also a member of the Collins Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Active in scouting, Breland worked with the Boy Scouts and was a cub-master with the Cub Scouts. He was district chairman of the Comalada Scout District, B.S.A. and also served on the Executive Council, Pine Burr Area, B.S.A.
With Coach Jack Waters and Vito Pattie, Breland began the first Little League baseball program in Collins and served two years as a coach. One of his interests while serving as Mayor Pro-tem was to organize and develop a city park with a lighted baseball field, tennis courts and facilities.
Breland was State President of the Mississippi Young Bankers Section of the Mississippi Bankers Association, served on the Executive Council of the M.B.A., the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Economic Council and a Director of the University of Mississippi Alumni Association. He served two years as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi School of Banking. Active in various charitable organizations and fund drives over the years, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of the South Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross in Hattiesburg. He was a long-term member of the Newcomen Society.
Breland was chosen to represent Mississippi as a member of the American Bankers Association Government Relations Council in Washington, D.C. He was selected as a delegate from Mississippi to the President's White House Conference on Small Business.
Having an interest in providing instructional training programs for new and young bankers, Breland served on an organizing committee to originate an A.I.B. chapter in this area and organized a B.A.I. chapter.
Greg was a member of the Collins Presbyterian Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher, superintendent, Deacon and Elder.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth McInnis Breland, whom he married on September 24, 1949. Also preceding him in death was his son-in-law William Edward Godfrey, III of Natchez.
Breland is survived by his three children, Gregory Breland, Jr. of New Orleans, Mrs. Edward (Laura) Godfrey of Natchez, and Allen M. Breland (Mitzi) of Forest, MS and three grandchildren: Jackson R. Breland (Megan Loria) of Memphis, William E. Godfrey, IV of Natchez and Marianna M. Breland of New York City.
The family will receive visitors and guests in the Collins Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall beginning at 9:30 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019, until services at 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary.
Interment will be in Roseland Park Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.
The family request that memorials be made to Collins Presbyterian Church, 501 South Second Street, Collins, MS 39428.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 5, 2019