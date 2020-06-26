Hilda Herrington
Hilda Herrington

Sumrall, MS - Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery for Mrs. Hilda Herrington, 90, of Sumrall, MS.

She passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg.

Mrs. Herrington retired after many years as a hairdresser and was a member of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark Herrington: a daughter, Ginger Gayle McAlpin and two sisters.

She is survived by one sister, Betty Stewart of Hattiesburg, MS; one brother, Jerry Speights (JoAnn) of Hattiesburg, MS; two grandsons, Clark McAlpin and Shaun McAlpin (Rebecca) and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Monday at Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 589
Sumrall, MS 39482
(601) 758-3812
