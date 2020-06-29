Homer Omega Farris
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Homer Omega Farris

Petal - Homer Omega Farris passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg, MS. He was 98 years old. Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Farris grew up on the family farm and he loved working with the livestock. At the start of World War II, he enlisted in the United States Army. When the war was over, he returned to Wynne, AR and met his wife, Opal Wilson. They were blessed with three sons. In 1960, he moved his family to Petal, MS and he started his career as a carpenter. He worked for several construction companies in the Hattiesburg area for many years. He was a member of Crestview Baptist Church in Petal.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Farris; his parents, Elijah and Viola Farris; one son, Mike Farris; one granddaughter, Karen Farris; five brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by two sons, Ricky Farris (Nancy) of Petal, MS and Bobby Farris (Peggy) of Hattiesburg, MS; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved