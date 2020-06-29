Homer Omega FarrisPetal - Homer Omega Farris passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg, MS. He was 98 years old. Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery.Mr. Farris grew up on the family farm and he loved working with the livestock. At the start of World War II, he enlisted in the United States Army. When the war was over, he returned to Wynne, AR and met his wife, Opal Wilson. They were blessed with three sons. In 1960, he moved his family to Petal, MS and he started his career as a carpenter. He worked for several construction companies in the Hattiesburg area for many years. He was a member of Crestview Baptist Church in Petal.He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Farris; his parents, Elijah and Viola Farris; one son, Mike Farris; one granddaughter, Karen Farris; five brothers; and two sisters.He is survived by two sons, Ricky Farris (Nancy) of Petal, MS and Bobby Farris (Peggy) of Hattiesburg, MS; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.