Hope Bidez Reid Huebner
Hattiesburg - Hope Bidez Reid Huebner, 90, native of Hammond and resident of Hattisburg MS, passed away at Forest General Hospital on April 28, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 11 - 11:30 a.m at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Hammond at a later date.
Mrs. Huebner was born on February 8, 1929, to Judge Columbus and Hope Bidez Reid. Hope graduated from Louise S. McGehee School in New Orleans and Newcomb College. She held many positions throughout her career, and was retired from Belhaven College in Jackson MS where she served as head librarian.
Hope is survived by nieces Hope Himel (Denny) and Mary Ella Butler (David); nephews Hall Bohlinger (Kathleen) of Hammond and Robert R. Reid (Betsy); numerous other nieces and nephews; and her two dear friends, Mariellen Cummings and Betty Sugg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Huebner, her parents, her sister Helen Reid Bohlinger, and her brothers Charles Edward Reid and Robert R. Reid.
Sincere appreciation is extended to her primary caretaker Maxine Knowles and the staff at Home Instead.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 29, 2019