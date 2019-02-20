Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel
Houston Allen Smith, III

Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Houston Allen Smith, III, 70, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Saturday February 16, 2019.

Private interment will be in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mr. Smith was employed by Allstate Services as a Personal Financial Representative. He was a graduate of USM and an avid golfer.

He was preceded in death by his father H.A. Smith, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Smith of Hattiesburg, MS; two sons, Houston Allen Smith, IV (Tricia) of Spring, TX and Michael Gene Smith (Lea) of Sumrall, MS; two sisters, Susie Ford (Charlie) of Spring, TX and Marty Ott (Greg White) of Beaumont, TX; two brothers, David Smith (Bert) of Hattiesburg, MS and Larry Smith of Montgomery, TX; two grandchildren, Olivia and Briana Smith.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 20, 2019
