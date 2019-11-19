|
Howard Barker
Dobbs Ferry, NY - Howard Barker of Dobbs Ferry, New York, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday morning, November 18, 2019. Howard just celebrated his 95th birthday this past year with friends and family.
He was born in Hattiesburg to Clarence and Velma Bishop Barker in 1924. Following the death of both his parents in the flu epidemic of 1932, he and his brother were raised by their Aunt Amber Bishop and three Uncles. Howard made his way into young adulthood discovering a great interest and talent in art. After graduating from Hattiesburg High School and attending Auburn University, he enlisted for service in World War II. He trained in various branches of the military touring England, France, the Netherlands and Germany. During his service, he worked in the entertainment division, bringing movies and performances to the troops. After the war, Howard moved to New York City to pursue his passion in art. He explored his artistic talents creating story boards, costume and set design for summer stock, and amateur theatre, eventually working into the highest reaches of his field, designing sets for television, commercials and films. He was a longtime member of the Local 829 for Scenic Artists, retiring in 2001 at the age of 77 as the oldest union member.
Howard met his wife Madeleine Arentoft while art-directing a film in Copenhagen, Denmark. She was a model working as an extra, and in what was a storybook romance, she soon moved to New York City, and they were married within months. They created a happy life together, having three children and building a beautiful home, first in the city and then settling in Dobbs Ferry, where they were blessed with the most incredible neighbors, friends and community.
Howard leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Madeleine Barker, his son Thomas Barker and his wife Finny Barker; daughter India Liddell and her husband Jay Liddell, his two grandsons Christopher and Patrick; his youngest daughter Mia Barker, her husband Todd Seidman and his granddaughter Pearl. He is also survived by his niece Cathy Barker Shearer, her son Bret and her granddaughter Joy, his nephews John Craig Barker and Chris Barker, and his cousin Cynthia Pagano. He was pre-deceased by his brother Bishop and nephew Cortland Barker.
Visitation Hours will be held at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, Friday, November 22nd, from 4pm-7pm. Services will be at Dobbs Ferry Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 23rd, at 10:30am.
Those wishing to designate a memorial gift in Howard Barker's honor may do so to The Dominican Sisters of Rosary Hill Home, Thornword, NY. The Barker family is forever grateful to the Sisters and their staff for their loving care.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019