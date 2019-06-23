Services
Howard Lee Tucker, Sr.

Dixie Community, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at Dixie United Methodist Church for Mr. Howard Lee Tucker, Sr, 88,of the Dixie Community, MS.

He died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Claiborne Memory Care facility of Hattiesburg.

Interment will be in the Dixie Church Cemetery.

Mr. Tucker was founder of Tucker Mechanical in 1952 and was a member of Dixie United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mrs. Treba Mixon Tucker; a daughter, Miss Dorothy Kay Tucker; his parents, Roy and Daisy Tucker, and a sister, Miss Carlene Tucker.

He is survived by two sons, Chuck Tucker and Roy Terrell Tucker (Lisa) both of the Dixie Community; daughter-in-law, Beth Tucker; three grandchildren, Megan, Samantha, and Tray Tucker all of the Dixie Community and four great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Tray Tucker, Shane Peek, Chris Danner, Dean Blackwell, Billy Alford, and John Haynes.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Monday at Dixie United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 23, 2019
