1/1
Howard Rainey
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Rainey

Petal - Howard Rainey, 77, of Petal, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Runnelstown Cemetery.

Mr. Rainey was a member of First Baptist Church of Runnelstown. He served in the United States Navy and was the owner and operator of Howard's Used Cars for 26 years, before his retirement in 1998.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Pauline Rainey; one sister, Frances Mitchell; and one brother, Roy Rainey.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Rainey of Petal; one daughter, Cindy (Les) Graves of Petal; one son, Curtis (Mitzi) Rainey of Petal; one sister, Barbara (Don) Boney of Laurel; five grandchildren, Tyler Graves, Tanner Graves, Taylor Stewart, Kayla Rainey, and Haleigh Rainey; and five great grandchildren.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved