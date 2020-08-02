Howard RaineyPetal - Howard Rainey, 77, of Petal, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Runnelstown Cemetery.Mr. Rainey was a member of First Baptist Church of Runnelstown. He served in the United States Navy and was the owner and operator of Howard's Used Cars for 26 years, before his retirement in 1998.He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Pauline Rainey; one sister, Frances Mitchell; and one brother, Roy Rainey.He is survived by his wife, Donna Rainey of Petal; one daughter, Cindy (Les) Graves of Petal; one son, Curtis (Mitzi) Rainey of Petal; one sister, Barbara (Don) Boney of Laurel; five grandchildren, Tyler Graves, Tanner Graves, Taylor Stewart, Kayla Rainey, and Haleigh Rainey; and five great grandchildren.