Hubert Roscoe Williams
Petal - Hubert Roscoe Williams, 90, passed away at Forrest General Hospital on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery to follow.
Hubert was a member of Petal First Baptist Church for more than fifty years and had also served as a Deacon for many years. Hubert retired as a manager from Borden's after many years of service. He is preceded in death by a son, Allen Williams; his parents, Johnie and Azzie Broome Williams; a brother, Glynn Williams; and two sisters, Myrl Williams and Gracie Broome.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Helen Conway Williams of Petal; a son , Carl (Tracy) Williams of Huntsville, AL; a daughter, Sherrye (James) Guthrie of Wiggins; two brothers, Shelton (Sue) Williams of Castro Valley, CA, J. C. (Janice) Williams of Moselle; a sister, Lizzie (J. V. ) Greer of Bunker Hill; five grandchildren, David (Jennifer) Guthrie of Petal, Joseph (Kharri) Guthrie of Wilmore, KY, Sarah Guthrie of Winston-Salem, NC, Cade Williams and Conner Williams, both of Huntsville, AL; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, Gracie and Addison Guthrie of Petal and two step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Hubert will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 28, 2019