Hugh Philip Gatwood, Sr.Petal - Hugh Philip Gatwood, Sr, 79, of Petal passed away on July 1, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 1:30 P.M. until service at 3:30 P.M. Graveside services will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 9 A.M. at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg.Mr. Gatwood was a member of Petal Harvey Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and a maintenance supervisor for Wilmut Gas.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Callie Gatwood; his wife, Dean Lott Gatwood; and a sister, Lillie Mae Earley.He is survived by his daughter, Karin Gatwood Graves (Greg) of Collins; his son, Hugh Gatwood (Heather) of Petal; his five grandchildren, Chance Graves, Taylor Gatwood, Callie Graves, Caitlyn Graves, and Triston Gatwood; two brothers, Jimmy Lee Gatwood of Laurel and Eugene Gatwood of Hogansville, GA; one sister, Violet Burrow of Prentiss; and numerous nieces and nephews.