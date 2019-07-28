|
|
Ines G. Flanders
Hattiesburg - Ines G. Flanders, 93, of Hattiesburg, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with interment in Roseland Park Cemetery to follow.
Ines Flanders was a war bride from Italy. She met her late husband, retired Major E. M. Flanders, in her native Turin, Italy in 1945. They were married in 1947. They lived in Hattiesburg from 1948 until 1950 when her husband was assigned to the local Army Recruiting Station. They liked Hattiesburg so much that they decided to settle here. They returned to live permanently in Hattiesburg in 1954. Mrs. Flanders was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She worked for the U.S. Government from 1959 until 1986. She was a claims representative at the local Social Security Office when she retired. After her retirement she enjoyed her work as a volunteer at Forrest General Hospital for twenty years and thirty-three years at the Tax Aide for the Elderly, an organization sponsored by AARP in cooperation with the IRS, which helps persons over the age of 60 with their tax returns for free of charge. Mrs. Flanders was preceded in death by her husband, Merle; a sister, Mira Bosco; and her best friend, Louise Cullefer.
Ines is survived by her grandson, Marc Flanders of Los Angeles, CA; a great nephew, Emanule Bosco of Torino, Italy; many nieces and cousins in Italy; very good friends, Charles Cullefer of Hattiesburg, Anna Cullefer Ferry and Ned Ferry of Mobile, Ruby Bancroft and Marie Russum, both of Hattiesburg.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 28, 2019