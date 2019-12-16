Services
1922 - 2019
Ovett - Inman Shoemake, 97, of Ovett, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Collins State Veterans Home. A gathering of friends will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal with Military Honors being rendered at 4:45 p.m. in the Moore Petal Chapel.

Mr. Shoemake was a member of First Baptist Church in Ovett. He was a World War II veteran where he joined the Air Force and was assigned to Army Artillery Support in the European Theatre. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Petal Lodge 516, where he was a past Master. He retired from dynamite sales and the oil industry where he was a party chief on a seismograph crew.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margarette Pearce; his second wife, Beth Bradley Shoemake; three sisters; and eight brothers.

He is survived by two sons, Mickey (Nauwausa) Shoemake of Petal and Marty Shoemake of Hattiesburg; one step-son, Michael Bradley of Ovett; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity or church of your choice.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
